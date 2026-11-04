91' Goal - Liberali threads the ball through for his second assist of the night, to go with his goal. Papaccioli breaks on the offside line, runs through on Risser and beats him. The assistant raises his flag, but a VAR check confirms the goal.

69' Goal - Liberali and Baturina exchange passes to send Baturina one-on-one with Risser. His final touch is poor, but he still beats the goalkeeper to make it 8-1.

65' Goal - Lens show signs of a response and pull one back from a corner. Aguilar waits near the edge of the area at the far post, adjusts his body and volleys the dropping ball first time into the corner beyond Butez.

62' Goal - Jacobo Ramon's long ball finds Liberali completely alone on the flank. The Italian races forward on the counter-attack and reaches the penalty area before catching Risser moving the wrong way with a shot at the near post.

58' Goal - Como strike again on a lightning-fast counter-attack. Douvikas makes a curling run, Nico Paz picks him out with a perfectly weighted pass and he beats the onrushing Risser at the near post.

53' Goal - After a corner, Milla receives the ball on the left and crosses into the middle of the area. Kempf twists superbly to head home Como's fifth.

46' Goal - Como score again almost as soon as the half begins. Nico Paz spots a gap into the area for another Da Cunha run from the right, and Da Cunha shoots first time with his left foot towards the far post to make it 4-0.

40' Celebration in memory of Jesus de Miguel - The Argentine's celebration is subdued. Born in Tenerife, Nico Paz has been saddened by the death there in recent days of Andorra footballer Jesus de Miguel, who suffered a cardiac arrest during the match against Tenerife. Nico Paz runs to the bench, picks up a shirt bearing a photograph of the footballer and shows it to the cameras.

40' Goal - Como counter with devastating speed. Da Cunha sends Douvikas through, and Douvikas plays the ball wide to Nico Paz. Spotting Risser slightly out of position, Nico Paz beats him with a powerful, precise shot.

32' Goal - Genoa go from Butez to the goal in five passes. The goalkeeper finds Valle on the left, and the full-back passes to Perrone, who turns and switches play to Nico Paz on the right. The Argentine drives forward and crosses towards the far post, where Valle arrives at speed. Off balance, he volleys the ball back into the middle first time for Douvikas to tap in his second.

25' Chance - Couto finds Douvikas, who lays the ball off to Nico Paz. A touch to set himself and a one-two take him past the defence and leave him one-on-one with Risser, but the goalkeeper comes out well to stop the Argentine dribbling past him.

17' - Ivanovic and Kempf clash heads heavily, alarming the other players. The referee stops play for at least a minute. Both recover with help from the medical staff and return to the pitch.

15' Penalty awarded, then overturned by VAR - Thauvin reaches the byline on the right and crosses towards the centre of the area. Caqueret gets in the way and the ball strikes his chest, although his arm is outstretched. The referee awards a penalty, but after a lengthy check VAR calls Saggi to the monitor and he overturns the decision.

7' Goal - Como take a short corner before a cross picks out Perrone at the far post. The midfielder rises to head the ball towards the post furthest from him, the near post from where the cross came, but Douvikas reacts quickest to turn it in.

1' - Thauvin wins the ball in the attacking third straight away and shoots first time towards Butez's goal, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and saves comfortably.

0' Kick-off at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium at 21:00

ALL THE INFO, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE