The CAF president on the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco: "My message to Senegal? We are all Africans; football should bring us together. We will respect the CAS decision"

The controversy surrounding the African Cup of Nations, which was awarded to Morocco by CAF without a tournament, continues to be a topic of debate.

Speaking on the sidelines of today’s Executive Committee meeting, the president of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, addressed the events of recent weeks, particularly following Senegal’s appeal to the CAS.

Here are his words: “We must turn the page. We must continue to work to develop football. We must support every nation competing in the World Cup. My message to the Senegalese is: we are with you, we support you. We are all Africans. I have conveyed the same message to the Moroccans. Many Senegalese people live in Morocco. We will not use football to divide people; it must serve to unite us.”