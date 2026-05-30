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Jonas Rütten

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The big question is whether the DFB star, who has fallen out of favour, is genuinely "interested" in a move to FC Bayern

Bundesliga
Transfers
M. Kim
Y. Bisseck
I. Konate
G. Bremer
H. Ito
J. Gvardiol
J. Stones
Bayern Munich
Inter
Real Madrid
Liverpool
Juventus

FC Bayern's search for a centre-back has suddenly gained pace in recent weeks, and two serious candidates are now emerging.

FC Bayern's transfer plans for the summer appeared straightforward: sign a versatile attacker who can play on the left wing or through the middle, and add a full-back. 

However, the club has already suffered one rebuff: top target Anthony Gordon, with whom talks had reportedly reached a personal agreement, instead joined Barcelona for an €80 million fee that Bayern were unwilling to match.

Beyond that, the hunt for a new centre-back who could also slot in on the flanks has reportedly gained momentum. 

  • In recent weeks, the names of John Stones (available on a free transfer from Manchester City) and Josko Gvardiol (also at Manchester City) have been doing the rounds. Sporting director Max Eberl has already dismissed interest in Stones.

    Instead, two genuine contenders have now emerged. Ibrahima Konate is set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer, and while Chelsea and Real Madrid have been chasing the centre-back for months, L'Equipe reports that the German double winners are also showing concrete interest. The record champions are said to be in talks with the player's camp—as is Real. 

    Konate already formed a strong centre-back partnership with Munich regular Dayot Upamecano at RB Leipzig and for France, though Bayern's existing backline of Upamecano and Jonathan Tah has been highly effective. 

    Nevertheless, with Min-Jae Kim and Hiroki Ito permitted to leave if suitable offers materialise and only Josip Stanisic remaining as a backup, the club is also exploring additional centre-back options.

    Alongside Konate, Yann Aurel Bisseck has also appeared on Munich's radar, with Bild reporting that the record champions have made formal enquiries. One lingering question remains: "Why isn't he at the World Cup?"

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  • Germany U21 v France U21 - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Bisseck is reportedly keen on a move to FC Bayern.

    Despite Bisseck's strong season at Inter Milan—where he established himself in the back three under new manager Cristian Chivu and helped the Nerazzurri secure the double—Julian Nagelsmann omitted the one-time Germany international from his World Cup squad.

    German midfield legend Toni Kroos also reacted with bewilderment: "He caught my eye last year. He's a very good centre-back who, above all, exudes something special. You don't want to play against him, or at least not necessarily go into a tackle."

    FC Bayern are monitoring the situation and have reportedly sounded out Inter on the feasibility and cost of a move. According to Bild, the Nerazzurri are "open to talks" for offers starting at €40 million. Bisseck himself is said to be "interested" in a switch to Munich. 

    He could slot in at right-back or push for a starting berth alongside or instead of the Upamecano/Tah partnership. Bayern will step up their pursuit only if Kim's exit looks likely. The South Korean has said he is content in a backup role, yet transfer speculation continues.

  • Min-Jae KimGetty

    FC Bayern is seeking suitors for Kim and Ito, while Inter appears to have already secured a replacement for Bisseck.

    La Gazzetta dello Sport recently reported that the 29-year-old could move to Juventus Turin in a swap deal involving Gleison Bremer. The report also states that FC Bayern are interested in the Brazilian centre-back. According to Kicker, the club is demanding at least €25–30 million for Kim, excluding any swap deals, while tz reports that Ito's asking price stands at around €20 million.

    Should the Bavarians secure a buyer for either centre-back, a swap with Inter for Bisseck would swiftly become a realistic option. Juventus, Milan and Fenerbahce are also monitoring Kim.

    According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have already identified two possible replacements for Bisseck: Tarik Muharemovic of Sassuolo, a Juventus youth product with a promising reputation, and Udinese's Oumar Solet, who has long been linked with the Nerazzurri.

    Francesco Acerbi and Matteo Darmian are still expected to leave, while Alessandro Bastoni now looks set to stay after a move to Barcelona fell through. 

    The 25-year-old fed the rumour mill by switching agents to Giovanni Branchini, and eventually established himself in the back three alongside Manuel Akanji and Bastoni after a difficult start. However, should Inter be determined to sign Muharemovic and Solet, they would need to generate funds. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Inter would not block Bisseck's exit, despite his contract running until 2029, because the club needs funds to pursue Muharemovic and Solet.

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