In recent weeks, the names of John Stones (available on a free transfer from Manchester City) and Josko Gvardiol (also at Manchester City) have been doing the rounds. Sporting director Max Eberl has already dismissed interest in Stones.

Instead, two genuine contenders have now emerged. Ibrahima Konate is set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer, and while Chelsea and Real Madrid have been chasing the centre-back for months, L'Equipe reports that the German double winners are also showing concrete interest. The record champions are said to be in talks with the player's camp—as is Real.

Konate already formed a strong centre-back partnership with Munich regular Dayot Upamecano at RB Leipzig and for France, though Bayern's existing backline of Upamecano and Jonathan Tah has been highly effective.

Nevertheless, with Min-Jae Kim and Hiroki Ito permitted to leave if suitable offers materialise and only Josip Stanisic remaining as a backup, the club is also exploring additional centre-back options.

Alongside Konate, Yann Aurel Bisseck has also appeared on Munich's radar, with Bild reporting that the record champions have made formal enquiries. One lingering question remains: "Why isn't he at the World Cup?"