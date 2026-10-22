A few days before the Ballon d'Or ceremony, the comparison between Lamine Yamal and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia looks like a footballing paradox that sums up part of the nature of the major individual awards. The point is clear: the man with the most prominent European achievement isn't necessarily the one most present in the race for the limelight, just as possessing the most dazzling talent doesn't automatically mean boasting the best record over the season.

Barcelona's jewel and one of the most exciting talents in the world, Yamal enters the ceremony surrounded by enormous media and fan momentum. Kvaratskhelia stands on the other side of the picture. He delivered an exceptional European season with Paris Saint-Germain before suffering a harsh blow: a cruciate ligament tear during the two sides' last encounter. It was a painful scene, and it unfolded before the eyes of the very player on whom all attention is focused as one of the leading candidates for the award.

Away from the sympathy for Kvara's injury, or the fascination with Yamal's talent, the comparison poses a more important question. What makes one player closer to the Ballon d'Or than the other? Achievement? Individual performance? Talent? Or the ability to occupy a larger space in public and media consciousness?



