With the picture still not fully clear, Arsenal, who in recent days completed the signing of Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge for €40 million to replace Leandro Trossard after his move to Besiktas, have started weighing up the possibility of an official move for Vinicius Junior. The forward, born in 2000, is on a short list of targets for that position but, according to The Athletic, there has so far been no contact between the two clubs. Vinicius arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 and has since recorded 128 goals and 100 assists in 375 appearances. This summer, he was one of Brazil's standout performers at the World Cup on an individual level, scoring four goals in five appearances.