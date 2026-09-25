He has three passports, Italian and Brazilian, through the origins of his father Luciano, who was born in Brazil and adopted by a family from Bergamo, and Polish, through his mother's side, and can choose between three national teams: an attacking midfielder who can also play further forward, Vavassori can operate anywhere thanks to his outstanding technique, his timing when making runs and the fact that when he takes on a man he beats him nine times out of ten. Atalanta have already enjoyed his brilliant talent, having also seen him called up by Gasperini several times in Serie A, while he established himself in the Under-23 side in Serie C, reaching double figures and qualifying for the promotion play-offs.







