The controversy did not stop at the decision to postpone the clash between Al-Nassr and the UAE's Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite. It spiralled into a crisis that stretched far beyond the match itself, raising questions about the justifications behind the decision and whether it squared with the principle of equal opportunity between clubs.

The Saudi side insisted they had completed every arrangement needed to stage the encounter. Then came the circumstances that stopped the Al-Wasl delegation from arriving, and suddenly the AFC faced a wave of criticism and demands to explain what had gone on.

This was no simple change of date. It was about the detail surrounding the decision, especially after the Saudi Arabian Football Federation confirmed they had completed the necessary organisational arrangements. Those included flight permits and coordination with the relevant authorities, plus the arrival of the refereeing team and the match commissioner in Riyadh.

Such facts opened the door to questions about what drove the continental body to postpone. Did the circumstances facing the Emirati team really fall within the cases that warrant changing the date of a fixture?