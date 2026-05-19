Since joining Concha Espina on a free transfer from Chelsea in the summer of 2022, he had to fight hard to secure a place in the starting line-up, but quickly established himself as an absolute mainstay under then-manager Carlo Ancelotti. Chronic hip and knee problems last year forced him to push his body to the limit. Out of loyalty to club and coaching staff, he gutted out the final stages of the campaign while still injured.

In recent years his management has fielded several offers, including a mega-offer from Saudi Arabia, yet leaving the Spanish capital was never an option for Rüdiger. His hunger for top-level titles was the decisive factor in his choice to stay at Real, where, according to AS, he believes his mission is far from complete.