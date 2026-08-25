The jeers that greeted Julián Álvarez at the Metropolitano against Villarreal were no fleeting outburst of fan anger. They were the final scene of a complicated summer saga starring Atlético Madrid and Barcelona, with a player who until only recently was the fans' idol cast as its victim. Atlético's stance was clear and firm from the very first day of the transfer window: the Spider would not wear the Blaugrana shirt.
Chief executive Miguel Ángel Gil Marín announced that position loudly and unequivocally, putting an end to all the speculation. The player himself believed his departure was only a matter of time, especially after his famous World Cup remark: "the best for everyone is to move on, I want to fulfil my dream." Instead he began the season in the Rojiblancos shirt. He then left the pitch away from his teammates, a club decision taken to avoid any friction, in a moment that went around the world. So what are the real reasons behind this outright refusal?