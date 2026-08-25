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imago-sport-1081809170.jpgAlberto Gardin
Magdy Obaid

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The 500 million war: why did Atletico say "no" to Barcelona in the Julian Alvarez deal?

FEATURES
Barcelona
J. Alvarez
Atletico Madrid
Spain
Argentina

4 reasons that pushed Los Rojiblancos to reject Barcelona's offer

The jeers that greeted Julián Álvarez at the Metropolitano against Villarreal were no fleeting outburst of fan anger. They were the final scene of a complicated summer saga starring Atlético Madrid and Barcelona, with a player who until only recently was the fans' idol cast as its victim. Atlético's stance was clear and firm from the very first day of the transfer window: the Spider would not wear the Blaugrana shirt.

Chief executive Miguel Ángel Gil Marín announced that position loudly and unequivocally, putting an end to all the speculation. The player himself believed his departure was only a matter of time, especially after his famous World Cup remark: "the best for everyone is to move on, I want to fulfil my dream." Instead he began the season in the Rojiblancos shirt. He then left the pitch away from his teammates, a club decision taken to avoid any friction, in a moment that went around the world. So what are the real reasons behind this outright refusal?

  • Mathematical calculations: no alternative to the Spider

    The first reason is purely sporting. Atlético have slammed the door not just on Barcelona but on everyone. Gil Marín could not have been clearer: "We will not accept 100, 150 or 200 million for Julián," and he stood firm on the astronomical release clause of 500 million euros.

    Diego Simeone's side have taken a qualitative leap this summer. In have come heavyweight names such as Cuti Romero, Hummels, Kang-in Lee and Grimaldo, alongside Arnau Ortiz. 

    The standout piece, though, is the one the trophy-chasing project is built on: the attack. As Cholo put it after the draw with Villarreal: "If we want to win a title, we need to be together and to have important forwards. We have that and we must keep it."

    The numbers back him up. Álvarez is today the third most expensive forward in the world at a value of 120 million euros according to Transfermarkt, behind only Haaland and Mbappé. Ten goals in the Champions League carried the team to the semi-finals despite an ankle injury, proof that he cannot be replaced in a crazy market where prices run 43% above true value. 

    There is no pressure to sell for the sake of financial fair play, and the Apollo fund has arrived to raise the ambition. Selling the star would be a step backwards.

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  • A serious accusation of "pressure and harassment"

    The second aspect is personal and legal. Atletico Madrid didn't merely refuse. They filed an official complaint with FIFA and the Spanish Football Federation, accusing Barcelona of negotiating with their player behind their back at an extremely sensitive time, while the two sides met face to face in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey last season.

    Barcelona "exerted pressure and harassment" on the player to force him out, Atletico allege, and the club believes Alvarez's statements on 22 June were nothing but part of a plan orchestrated between the Catalan club and the player's agents to lower his price and keep competitors such as Premier League clubs at bay.

  • Direct rival reinforcement banned

    The third reason is strategic. Atletico see themselves as a direct rival to Barcelona on every front. Last season Barcelona knocked them out of the Champions League and the Cup, and the league remains the biggest target of all. Selling their best player to a rival they'll meet in the Super Cup semi-final, and for other titles, would be sporting suicide. 

    That explains why the refusal was just as emphatic when a 150 million offer landed from Real Madrid after Florentino Perez's re-election. The principle doesn't change: Julian is not for sale, and if he must go, let it be abroad, specifically to Arsenal or Chelsea as a last resort.

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  • A satirical show sparks anger

    Then came the official Catalan offer, and it only made matters worse: 100 million euros spread over several years. Atletico branded it derisory and fired back sarcastically on social media, casting it as part of the famous "Nico Williams" playbook. Drag the player into the spotlight publicly, get him to ask for a move, then watch his price collapse.

    You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

    Atletico now find themselves in a bind. A star who wants out, fans who have turned on their former idol, and a coach who knows he needs a genuine striker to win trophies. One who actually wants to be the main man. This saga runs to a final chapter, with the deadline set for 1 September at 23:59.


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