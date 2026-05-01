The international press was equally impressed, with some outlets calling it the "match of the century". PSG manager Luis Enrique hailed it as "the best match I've ever experienced as a manager". Yet that assessment "surprised" Matthäus, who noted, "The fan in him was speaking; as a coach, he can't be happy with that defence."

The German record international added that the result "feels more negative for PSG in the end, despite the narrow victory, than it does for Bayern Munich. They will still be lamenting that three-goal lead." PSG had led 5–2 before Munich fought back. Matthäus expects "Bayern to reach the final; they were already the better team on Tuesday."