Fans chanted their support but also protested against the players, urging them to respond. "Monza, Torino, Porto: our passion must be respected. Anyone who is not up to it should leave at the next matchday".

More than 46,000 spectators are set to attend the match at the Maradona against former Napoli man Rino Gattuso. Aurelio De Laurentiis has also faced protests, with banners appearing around the city. Tensions, reports Repubblica, are running very high.