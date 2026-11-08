Tension built ahead of Napoli's match against Lazio. According to Repubblica, around 300 ultras went to the "Gli Dei" hotel in Pozzuoli, where Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli have been on a punitive training retreat since Friday.
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Tensions at Napoli as 300 ultras gather outside the team's hotel: “Anyone who doesn't feel up to it should leave”
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Fans chanted their support but also protested against the players, urging them to respond. "Monza, Torino, Porto: our passion must be respected. Anyone who is not up to it should leave at the next matchday".
More than 46,000 spectators are set to attend the match at the Maradona against former Napoli man Rino Gattuso. Aurelio De Laurentiis has also faced protests, with banners appearing around the city. Tensions, reports Repubblica, are running very high.
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