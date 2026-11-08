Tension ahead of Napoli's match against Lazio. According to Repubblica, around 300 ultras headed to the "Gli Dei" hotel in Pozzuoli, where Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli have been staying since Friday as part of a punitive training camp.
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Tensions at Napoli: 300 ultras outside the team’s hotel: “Anyone who doesn’t feel up to it should leave.” Boos at the end of the match too
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Before the match
Fans chanted their support but also protested against the players, urging them to respond: "Monza, Torino, Porto: our passion must be respected. Anyone who does not feel up to it should leave by the next matchday."
At the Maradona, more than 46,000 spectators are expected for the match against former manager Rino Gattuso. Some banners in the city also took aim at Aurelio De Laurentiis. Tension, Repubblica reports, is very high.
After the 1-1 draw with Lazio
After the 1-1 draw with Lazio, Napoli's players stayed on the pitch to greet the fans, but supporters booed them, particularly those in the Curva B, who chanted: "We deserve more".
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