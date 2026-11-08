Fans chanted their support but also protested against the players, urging them to respond: "Monza, Torino, Porto: our passion must be respected. Anyone who does not feel up to it should leave by the next matchday."

At the Maradona, more than 46,000 spectators are expected for the match against former manager Rino Gattuso. Some banners in the city also took aim at Aurelio De Laurentiis. Tension, Repubblica reports, is very high.