Lazio v Milan is a crucial match for the Rossoneri in their title chase against Inter, and in the pre-match build-up on DAZN, the Rossoneri’s sporting director Igli Tare – a former star of the clash with the Biancocelesti – took to the microphone.

Tare tried to temper the enthusiasm surrounding the Scudetto race, arguing that the title race is not yet back on. The director sidestepped questions regarding a potential move for Moise Kean, but offered a hint about the future of a key player like Luka Modric, who must decide whether to renew his contract at the end of the season – with a new deal already prepared should he agree.

Here are his words