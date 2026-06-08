Talks at an advanced stage: German World Cup hero reportedly set for a spectacular move

Having already sent a clear signal to its European rivals by offering legendary coach Tony Parker a multi-million-euro contract extension, and with an agreement with point guard Sylvain Francisco on the cards, the project is now taking on an extremely ambitious shape.

Big man Theis, who played a key role in the DBB team's historic gold medal successes at the World Cup and the European Championships, has, according to the report, become one of the French side's absolute "top transfer targets". For the 34-year-old, it would mean staying on familiar ground, albeit under a new banner: his contract with AS Monaco expires at the end of the current season.

Although Monaco are currently competing in the French playoff semi-finals as they attempt to defend their title, Theis is sidelined.