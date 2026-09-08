Taarabt added: "I just want to say thank you to every team I played for, every manager, every team-mate, every member of staff and, of course, every fan who showed me love along the way. To all the teams I had the honour of representing, from Lens to Sharjah, thank you for being part of my story."





He signed off by saying: "Representing Morocco will always have a special place in my heart. There were good moments, difficult moments, mistakes, fantastic nights... everything. But this was my journey and I would not change it for anything in the world." For Morocco, Taarabt played 30 matches, scoring 4 goals.



