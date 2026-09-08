Adel Taarabt, the Moroccan born in 1989 and a former AC Milan midfielder in 2014 and Genoa midfielder from 2017 to 2018, has retired from football. Taarabt, who made his name above all at QPR and Benfica, announced the decision on his official Instagram profile: "I knew this day would come: the time has come to close this chapter. Football has been such an important part of my life for so many years. It has given me wonderful memories, allowed me to meet incredible people and experience moments I will never forget."
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Taarabt, former AC Milan and Genoa player, retires: "Thank you to all my teams"
Taarabt added: "I just want to say thank you to every team I played for, every manager, every team-mate, every member of staff and, of course, every fan who showed me love along the way. To all the teams I had the honour of representing, from Lens to Sharjah, thank you for being part of my story."
He signed off by saying: "Representing Morocco will always have a special place in my heart. There were good moments, difficult moments, mistakes, fantastic nights... everything. But this was my journey and I would not change it for anything in the world." For Morocco, Taarabt played 30 matches, scoring 4 goals.
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