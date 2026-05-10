'I was surprised!' - Chelsea's Joao Pedro picks 'inspired' Arsenal star as his toughest opponent of 2025-26 campaign

Pedro has enjoyed a fine debut season at Chelsea, but he met his match in the heart of the Arsenal defence. Speaking about his encounters with the Gunners, the 24-year-old forward revealed that he was taken aback by the sheer dominance Gabriel exerted on the pitch, admitting that the defender's reading of the game was second to none.

"I was surprised! You know they are good, but when you are on the pitch, it is different," Pedro toldTNT Sports Brazil.

"I think this season, Gabriel has been inspired. He is so fast and so strong, but it is his positioning that is the most difficult thing. Every time I thought I had a yard of space, he was already there. It felt like he knew what I was going to do before I did it."