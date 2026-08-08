Al-Nassr enter the new Roshn League season with a single objective: to retain the title they won last season after a seven-year absence. That dream looks a tall order given the circumstances the club find themselves in.

The trouble began at the end of last season. Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus announced his departure immediately after clinching the Roshn League title, forcing "Al-Alami" to hunt for a new man in the dugout.

Al-Nassr turned to Australian Ange Postecoglou, yet they failed to give him the right conditions to prepare for the new campaign. The start of the first phase in Riyadh was pushed back, and the second phase in Abha was cut short after a brief spell.

Granted, the team held a lengthy training camp in Portugal lasting more than two weeks. But it came without any new signings, thanks to the financial restrictions imposed on the club, despite their need for a replacement for former Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

Signings were not the only thing missing from the Portugal camp. The club's internationals were absent too, having featured for their national teams at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Portugal's Joao Felix, Senegal's Sadio Mane and Saudi Abdulelah Al-Amri only linked up in the final days of the camp. Captain Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, had still not joined even after the return to Riyadh.

Ronaldo's absence in particular will hurt Al-Nassr, especially with forwards Mohammed Maran and Haroune Camara close to leaving. That leaves the Portuguese star alone in the heart of the attack alongside Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

Every one of these signs points the same way. Retaining the title looks extremely difficult, especially as Al-Nassr have not won the Saudi league twice in a row for 11 years, when they managed it in the 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 seasons.