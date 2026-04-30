Still yet to make an appearance for BVB: Dortmund are reportedly weighing up a sale of their Bundesliga goalkeeper

Dortmund's consideration of selling Ramaj is also linked to the fact that the confident goalkeeper does not see himself as a substitute. "I have to play," Ramaj made clear to Sport Bild a year ago. "So one thing is certain for me: I won't be sitting on the bench at Dortmund," he added.

Yet that is exactly the scenario that awaits him if he returns to Borussia in the summer, because Gregor Kobel is entrenched as the club's undisputed number one. There are currently no transfer rumours surrounding the Swiss goalkeeper, so the 28-year-old is set to begin the upcoming campaign as Dortmund's first-choice shot-stopper. Behind Kobel sits the experienced Alexander Meyer (35).