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SportMediaset – Inter’s Fury: another penalty claimed for a foul by Ederson on Dumfries, the incident

More controversy surrounds the match between Inter and Atalanta: there appears to be a third disputed incident.

There was a bit of everything in the closing stages of the Inter v Atalanta match. First came the protests over Atalanta’s equaliser, then those over an alleged penalty following contact between Scalvini and Frattesi. Referee Manganiello deemed there were no grounds for intervention in either case, but the Nerazzurri are complaining about another incident that went unnoticed.

  • As reported by SportMediaset, what angered Inter the most was the penalty not awarded for a foul on Frattesi, rather than the alleged foul on Dumfries. Regarding the contact with Scalvini, the Hague is said to have deemed the refereeing team’s decision to be incorrect and is expected to explain this in the next episode of Open VAR. However, at the same time, the Nerazzurri are also protesting over a second potential penalty.

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  • In the same move, there was in fact another questionable challenge between Ederson and Dumfries in the penalty area. Following the clash between Scalvini and Frattesi, the ball went towards the touchline and, whilst it was still inside the area, the Brazilian and the Dutchman contested it, engaging in a shoulder-to-shoulder tussle which saw the former extend his left leg to bring down his opponent. Once again, Manganiello did not blow for a foul, nor was he called upon by VAR to clarify the situation. This is therefore yet another dubious incident that leaves the Nerazzurri dissatisfied.

    Two potential penalties, both denied to one team. The incident involving Inter was curious, but certainly not unprecedented. One need only think of another case in this league where, instead, it was Milan who were penalised. We must go back to the early matches of this Serie A season and, more specifically, to a Milan v Bologna fixture in mid-September where two potential penalties in the same move were denied to the Rossoneri and Nkunku.

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