Luciano Spalletti, Juventus manager, gave an interview to Tuttosport. Below is the second part, following the one published yesterday:
On Juve and the fans - "Juve give you nothing for free and judge you by what you are willing to give every day. In football you can win with just one shot on target, but it is impossible to earn the fans' respect without deserving it. We will have to be up to it, make people proud of us: let’s tear up the pitch and wear out the ball, then we will see where that attitude takes us."