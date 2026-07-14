Spain player ratings vs France: Rodri runs the show for La Roja as Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro secure spot in the World Cup final for imperious European champions

Spain dominated possession from the outset, and took the lead midway through the first half when Lamine Yamal was fouled by Lucas Digne in the France penalty area and Oyarzabal made no mistake from the spot. La Roja should have made it 2-0, too, but Fabian Ruiz's effort was blocked after some intricate passing from Yamal and Dani Olmo.

The pattern of the game continued after half-time, and Spain doubled their lead when Porro traded passes with Olmo on the edge of the box and finished past Mike Maignan with aplomb.

Yamal looked to have made it three soon after when he burst clear and curled a shot into the top corner, but the teenager's celebrations were cut short after he was proven to be narrowly offside.

France pushed to get back into the game, but bar a couple of off-target efforts from Kylian Mbappe, they never looked like pulling a goal back and setting up a grandstand finish.

GOAL rates Spain's players from Dallas...