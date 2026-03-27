AFP
‘Give each other a hug’ - How Spain intend to address Lamine Yamal vs Dani Carvajal tension following feisty Clasico clashes between Barcelona and Real Madrid stars
Tempers flare at the Bernabeu
The long-standing rivalry between Barcelona and Madrid came to a boil during the season's first Clasico, where Los Blancos secured a 2-1 victory with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. After the final whistle, a massive scuffle erupted, with 18-year-old Yamal at the centre. Veteran defender Carvajal reportedly confronted the youngster, allegedly telling him: "You speak too much," in response to Yamal's pre-match comments on Twitch where he suggested Madrid "steal" games. Frenkie de Jong later slammed the Madrid squad for their "exaggerated" anger toward his teenage teammate, exacerbating the tension.
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A message of coexistence
De la Fuente has adopted a calm and balanced stance, viewing the friction as a natural byproduct of the emotional weight carried by Spain's biggest domestic fixture. He believes both players are professional enough to separate their club loyalties from their responsibilities to the national team.
Speaking to DAZN, the Spain coach explained: “In a Clasico, you defend certain colours, and there is great responsibility, and with the national team, you defend a different situation and here you also have to know how to rise to the occasion, and they are doing that. And I have no doubt that when they see each other, they will be eager to give each other a hug, for sure, and I will celebrate with them at that moment.”
Putting rivalry aside
The necessity for reconciliation is tactical as much as it is social, given that Yamal and Carvajal operate on the same right flank for the national side. Their chemistry was a highlight of Spain’s triumphant Euro 2024 campaign, notably when the Barcelona winger provided the assist for the Madrid captain’s only international goal in a 3-0 group-stage victory over Croatia.
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A test of unity
The focus remains firmly on the unity of the Spain national team as De la Fuente’s squad prepares for their upcoming friendly double-header. La Roja host Serbia this Friday at the Estadio de la Ceramica before facing Egypt on Tuesday at the RCDE Stadium, with both fixtures serving as a crucial test of the team's maturity and tactical synergy. If Carvajal and Yamal can successfully transition from rivals back to team-mates, it will reinforce the unified culture the manager has worked tirelessly to build as he prepares his side for the challenges ahead.