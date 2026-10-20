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Spain consolidate top spot in the FIFA Women's World Ranking while Malawi achieve a historic 49-place climb
- AFP
Spain dominate the world rankings
In the latest FIFA update, Spain have cemented their status as the number one team in the world. La Roja played two away matches against the United States during the recent international window, securing a crucial win before playing out a competitive draw.
These results have allowed Spain to extend their lead at the summit to nearly 80 points over the United States, who remain second. Germany sit comfortably in third position after winning two home friendlies to reduce the gap behind the leading duo.
Denmark secure top 10 return
Further down the standings, Denmark have successfully returned to the top 10 of the global rankings for the first time since August 2010. The Scandinavians climbed two places to claim 10th spot after achieving an impressive win and a draw in their away fixtures against Canada.
As a result of this upward movement, the Netherlands and DPR Korea have both dropped one place to 11th and 12th respectively. England currently hold fourth place, while Japan and France occupy the fifth and sixth spots in the highly competitive upper echelon.
Malawi make historic ranking leap
Malawi claim the most dramatic shift in the latest standings, surging an unprecedented 49 places to reach 104th globally. The Scorchers amassed a record 158.44 points following their remarkable run to the final of the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.
Malawi also secured historic qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup while enjoying a series of victories in their Olympic preliminary matches. Conversely, Egypt experienced the most significant drop in the rankings, falling 14 places to 113th after losing all three group matches at the continental tournament.
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Looking ahead to the next update
As international teams continue their preparations for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup, the global pecking order remains subject to further shifts. The next official update for the world rankings will be published on December 7, giving squads limited time to improve their standings before the end of the year.
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