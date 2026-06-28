South Korea president calls for 'thorough investigation' into dismal 2026 World Cup campaign as head coach resigns

In the wake of South Korea's official elimination from the 2026 World Cup, head coach Myung-bo has resigned from his post with immediate effect, as per the Yonhap News Agency.

The 57-year-old’s departure follows a disappointing campaign in North America where the Tigers of Asia failed to reach the knockout stages for the third time in the last four editions of the tournament.

Hong, who took over the national team in 2024, was originally contracted to lead the side through to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. However, the pressure became untenable after South Korea finished third in Group A.

Despite an initial 2-1 comeback victory over the Czech Republic, subsequent defeats to Mexico and South Africa left them relying on other results to qualify as a best third-placed team - a hope that ultimately vanished.







