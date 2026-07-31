Numbers are not everything in football, but they do offer a first snapshot: Soulè played plenty last season, making 41 appearances across Serie A and the Europa League, and returned 7 goals and 7 assists. That is too much to call it a bad season. Even so, it was not enough to make him indispensable for Gasperini. Dybala's contract renewal and the arrival of his friend Castro then pushed the Argentine further down the pecking order.
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Soulè’s agent calls AC Milan: the real conditions for completing the deal with Roma
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Roma need to raise significant funds through player sales and have decided to sacrifice the talent of Soulè despite him still being tied to a long-term deal until 2029. The Friedkins wanted to sell him to Saudi Arabia for €40 million, but the former Juventus player has never been open to that move: he wants to stay at Roma and, if not, he would still prefer to remain in Europe. His agent, Guastadisegno, has put that kind of opportunity to AC Milan. He also has the technical qualities Amorim is looking for: he plays behind the striker, is left-footed and needs a new challenge and greater consideration.
€32 million package
One thing needs saying first: AC Milan have not yet decided whether to pursue the Soule deal. The terms his agent believes he can negotiate point to an asking price of €30 million as a fixed base, with bonuses on top. In reality, they are modest, around €2 million. Matias is hoping for a move to AC Milan...
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