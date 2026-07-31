Roma need to raise significant funds through player sales and have decided to sacrifice the talent of Soulè despite him still being tied to a long-term deal until 2029. The Friedkins wanted to sell him to Saudi Arabia for €40 million, but the former Juventus player has never been open to that move: he wants to stay at Roma and, if not, he would still prefer to remain in Europe. His agent, Guastadisegno, has put that kind of opportunity to AC Milan. He also has the technical qualities Amorim is looking for: he plays behind the striker, is left-footed and needs a new challenge and greater consideration.