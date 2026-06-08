"Sometimes I worry that it's all a sham": Could a former Bundesliga striker be weaving a surprising fairy tale following a series of embarrassing defeats at the 2026 World Cup?

To cut a long story short: when Barbarez signed his contract as the new national coach in mid-April 2024, Bosnian football was in a right state. Bringing in the former striker as a saviour seemed like an obvious choice at first glance; after all, Barbarez is one of the best Bosnian strikers of all time. During the 2000s he was part of the Bosnia and Herzegovina squad that narrowly missed qualifying for a major tournament, thereby paving the way for the 2014 World Cup adventure in Brazil.

Nevertheless, his appointment took many by surprise, given that the then 52-year-old had never previously worked as a coach. "I've been waiting for this chance for so long," Barbarez told kicker. After hanging up his boots in 2008, he briefly sat on the supervisory board of his former club HSV (January 2009 to May 2010) and popped up as a TV pundit from time to time. He claims to have held two previous discussions about the job, but when neither materialised he walked away from football and pursued poker and other interests.

Yet his appointment came out of the blue, given that the then 52-year-old had never previously worked as a coach. "I've been waiting for this chance for a long time," Barbarez told kicker. After hanging up his boots in 2008, he briefly served on the HSV board (January 2009–May 2010) and occasionally appeared as a TV pundit. He claims to have held two earlier talks about the national-team job, but when those failed, he spent roughly 16 years away from the game, building a career as a professional poker player instead. Now he is suddenly Bosnia-Herzegovina's national coach, tasked with reversing years of decline. Crucially, after six different coaches in the previous five years, the Bosnian Football Association has committed to a long-term project with Barbarez from the start. The new man on the touchline was given a four-year contract running until spring 2028, with the stated goal being qualification for Euro 2028. The World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada was "of course also a dream", said Barbarez, but he emphasised: "We want to get there, but we're being realistic. We're following a long-term plan."

Barbarez was explicitly given the time to rebuild – and the promise was no empty gesture: "We've inspired new lads, tried many things, taken big risks. I don't think there's another case like ours in football," the former Bundesliga star told Transfermarkt. "Here comes someone who's never coached a team before. I always like to mention my first five games – four of them were away. And to top it off, we faced Germany. That was brutal."

Early results were poor: friendlies against England and Italy were lost as expected, and in the Nations League Bosnia suffered heavy defeats by the Netherlands (2-5) and Germany (0-7). Throughout 2024 Bosnia and Herzegovina failed to record a single win, yet under Barbarez there were a couple of encouraging performances: a valiant 1-2 home defeat to Germany in the Nations League, followed a month later by a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands.

It took nearly a year, but Barbarez finally tasted victory in late March 2025. The surprise 1-0 win in Romania launched their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign and immediately put them on course for a potential second World Cup appearance.

They even came close to finishing top of the group and securing a direct World Cup berth. On the final matchday Bosnia-Herzegovina led 1-0 in Austria for long spells; a win would have seen Barbarez's side overtake the hosts. True to the coach's principles, the Bosnians defended their slender advantage with selfless determination until the 77th minute, when Michael Gregoritsch's equaliser denied them top spot.