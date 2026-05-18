By Jochen Tittmar

Jobe Bellingham began on the bench for BVB's scrappy DFB-Pokal win in Essen due to dental surgery, not because the €30 million newcomer had to prove his worth to Niko Kovac. Felix Nmecha, his current "main rival", did little to strengthen his claim, further underlining the point.

On the contrary, I am convinced the young Englishman will instantly become a leader of this directionless side and quickly prove indispensable. Since his arrival, Bellingham has impressed everyone at BVB with his maturity, personality and clarity, and he will soon translate those qualities onto the pitch, just as his brother Jude did after his own move to Borussia.

He will swiftly emerge as the undisputed leader, driving the team with energy, passion, stamina and fighting spirit. The only remaining question is where he fits best. Like many in the Dortmund squad, he is neither a classic defensive midfielder nor a playmaker.

Kovac is expected to start him in a more attacking role, though if the defensive-midfield puzzle remains unsolved, a switch deeper could be on the cards. Either way, Bellingham is poised to carve out his own distinctive path—just like Jude—and eventually deliver a tidy transfer windfall for Borussia.