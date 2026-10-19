An article in the "Daily Mail" written by Chris Wheeler asks whether the time has come for Bruno Fernandes to give up his role as Manchester United's "number one man".

The writer sees the display against Leeds United as his season in miniature. Opposition fans turned on him with hostile chants after a violent tackle on Tariq Marmoush earned him an early yellow card.

Fernandes has made little tangible impact in most of United's 10 matches this season. His four goals and solitary assist arrived in the only two wins, against Ipswich Town and Azerbaijani side "Sabah" in the Champions League at Old Trafford, two of the easiest fixtures on the schedule.

Compare that to the campaign in which he swept both the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) and Football Writers' Association (FWA) Player of the Year awards. Back then he scored 9 goals and provided 21 assists, a Premier League record. His level has dropped noticeably since.