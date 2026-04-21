Sport Bild reports that Hoeneß is among the candidates Real Madrid is weighing to replace current coach Álvaro Arbeloa this summer.
Translated by
Should VfB Stuttgart be worried? A top-tier club is reportedly keen on Sebastian Hoeneß and is discussing signing him in the summer
Arbeloa, who is heading for a trophy-less season with Real Madrid, only took over from Xabi Alonso—who had been sacked shortly before—in mid-January. Although his contract runs until 2027, the club is expected to part ways with the 43-year-old this summer, especially after the quarter-final exit to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Last week, The Athletic described Arbeloa’s departure as “very likely”.
Real are now weighing up several candidates, including Hoeneß, to rebuild a winning side. According to Sport Bild, the club are closely scrutinising the 43-year-old German. Stuttgart’s bold style of play and Hoeneß’s knack for forging a functioning team without buying established stars are said to have impressed Real’s hierarchy.
- Getty
Is Real Madrid preparing to trigger Sebastian Hoeneß’s release clause at VfB Stuttgart?
As things stand, Real Madrid have not made a formal approach for Hoeneß. The nephew of Bayern boss Uli Hoeneß is under contract at VfB until 2028, and his deal contains no release clause, so any serious bid would require the Spanish club to negotiate a transfer fee with Stuttgart.
Hoeneß took charge of VfB in spring 2023 during a perilous relegation fight, eventually preserving their top-flight status via the play-offs. The following campaign he guided Stuttgart to second place and Champions League qualification, establishing the Swabians as regular European contenders. Last season they lifted the DFB Cup, and they can repeat that success this term: they face SC Freiburg in Thursday’s semi-final. Currently fourth, Hoeneß and his side are also targeting a return to the Champions League.
His success has repeatedly attracted interest from big clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea FC. Nevertheless, at the end of March 2025, he extended his contract by a further year until 2028. “When I joined VfB just under two years ago, the sporting situation in 18th place was challenging. Nevertheless, the move to VfB felt right at the time. And it feels just as right now to extend the contract,” said Hoeneß.
Sebastian Hoeneß to Real Madrid? A look at his coaching journey so far.
Period
Team
2011–2013
Hertha Zehlendorf U19
2014–2016
RB Leipzig youth setup
2016–2017
RB Leipzig U17
2017–2019
FC Bayern U19
2019–2020
FC Bayern II
2020–2022
TSG Hoffenheim
Since April 2023
VfB Stuttgart