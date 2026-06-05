Should FC Bayern Munich be worried now? Transfer announcement by Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez appears to concern an FCB star

Last October, Eberl denied that there was a release clause in Olise's contract. In an interview with 11Freunde, when asked whether the German record champions were falling behind their international rivals in transfer matters, he explained: "What's being overlooked in this discussion is that, in Michael Olise, we've signed a professional from Crystal Palace who has a contract with us until 2029 – with no release clause – and is on his way to becoming one of the world's best players."

Previously, there had been growing speculation that the 24-year-old Frenchman could be bought out of his Säbener Straße deal, which runs until 2029. When asked about this at the end of August, sporting director Christopher Freund replied cryptically: "As a matter of principle, we never discuss the contents of contracts."