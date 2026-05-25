'Should be ashamed!' - Gary Neville tears into Tottenham players for 'pathetic' season & mocks club motto

The criticism didn't stop at the players, as Neville turned his attention to the board and the chaotic managerial changes that have defined the season. From the departure of Ange Postecoglou to the short-lived tenures of Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor, the pundit believes the ownership has lost the trust of the supporters through inconsistent decision-making.

"Is there a connection right through the club? No, we hear that the owners have been trying to sell this club for two or three, four years now, trying to get as high a price as possible," Neville claimed. "They've done a great job in certain ways with certain things that they've built, in infrastructure terms, but they failed the fans on the pitch - that is most important. There's got to be a massive reset; there's got to be an autopsy that goes really deep, right the way through the club.

"When you're owners of a football club - and I'm an owner of a football club - sometimes you have to start by looking in the mirror yourself. Success sometimes doesn't come in a football club because of the decisions that you [the owner] make, because of what you do. Not because of what the fans, what the players, or what the coaches do.

"I mean, appointing Igor Tudor and having to sack him within a few weeks - he didn't feel right; that appointment from day one, did it? It just didn't connect. Sacking Ange Postecoglou and bringing in Thomas Frank, someone who's highly respected, bringing in Igor Tudor, now bringing De Zerbi in.

"What a rollercoaster of a season. [The owners] have lost a lot of credibility and trust. You can see the signs that are up against the owners, and I'm not surprised."