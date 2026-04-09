AFP
'It's a shame' - Luis Enrique left frustrated despite PSG's dominant win over Liverpool in Champions League as he reveals 'surprise' at Arne Slot decision
Profligacy disrupts PSG despite win
Goals from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia secured the advantage for the hosts, but the final scoreline masked a game in which Liverpool failed to register a single shot on target. Luis Enrique was vocal about his disappointment that the tie wasn't put to bed in Paris, suggesting that his players let the Premier League side off the hook.
“It’s a shame, clearly. We played very well, we deserved more goals, and I think it’s a shame because we did some very clear things in the second half. But it’s the Champions League, and you have to remember there’s still the second leg, but we’re happy,” he told Canal+. His sentiments were echoed by star man Kvaratskhelia, who noted that the team "should have scored more goals" before heading to the "incredible atmosphere" of Anfield.
- AFP
Luis Enrique's surprise at Slot tactics
The PSG boss confessed he was caught off guard by Slot’s decision to abandon his usual tactical blueprint in favour of a more conservative defensive shape. Liverpool unexpectedly lined up with a back five, a move the Dutchman claimed was designed to nullify the "incredible pace" of PSG's flying full-backs. Luis Enrique noted that while opponents often adapt to the French champions, the scale of the change was unexpected.
“It’s a surprise; it’s the first time they’ve played with five at the back this year,” he said. “They change a few things, which is normal - opponents adapt to us. We’re used to it, there’s no problem. Whatever the match or the stadium, PSG will try to win, as always. We know it will be difficult at Anfield, which is special.”
Liverpool 'lucky' to still be in the tie
While the Parisians were frustrated by their lack of a third or fourth goal, the sentiment in the Liverpool camp was one of survival. The Reds were second-best throughout the contest, struggling to bypass the high press of the Ligue 1 champions. Slot was remarkably candid in his post-match assessment, acknowledging that the mountain they have to climb could have been much steeper. He said: "If you reflect on the whole game I think we are lucky with only losing 2-0. The first goal felt hard. I think it was very good for us we are still in the tie, we can bring them to Anfield and we know how good Anfield can be for us."
- AFP
PSG stars warn against complacency
The PSG dressing room is well aware of Liverpool’s history of overturning deficits at home, with Achraf Hakimi warned that the tie is far from over because PSG failed to kill the game off when they had the momentum in the second half. “Yes, I think we had clear chances to score more goals. We left Liverpool in the game for the second leg, but we're happy with the performance and we have to continue like this for the second leg," Hakimi admitted. Goalscorer Kvaratskhelia added: "We should have scored more goals. But I think it's good, we played a good match, we're going to play at Anfield, in an incredible atmosphere. We're ready and we'll start preparing today for the second leg."