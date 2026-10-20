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cm grafica srna shakthar
Emanuele Tramacere
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Shakhtar Donetsk, Darijo Srna to CM: “I’d like Modric or Calhanoglu. Alisson, Kaua, Tobias... are good enough for Inter and Juventus. The war is horrible, we’ve been without a home since 2014, but thanks to Italy for the support. Come on Cagliari, always!”

Inter
Champions League
Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
D. Srna
A. Turan
Newerton
A. Santana
Cagliari
Originals
Serie A
Juventus

The sporting director, a former European football great, spoke exclusively about the world of Shakthar.

Shakhtar Donetsk head to Milan for another big European night at San Siro. There, they face Inter looking to extend their excellent run. While Inter have made a terrible start in the Champions League, Shakhtar sit just outside the places for direct qualification to the last 16.


The war with Russia tearing Ukraine apart disrupts the club every day. Forced away from Donetsk, they spend almost all their time on the road.

Sporting director Darijo Srna, a long-serving club stalwart who also made his mark in Italy with Cagliari, spoke exclusively about life at Shakhtar, their current and future strategies, and the difficulties of running the club and operating in the transfer market to Calciomercato e Goal.

  • Inter are favourites, one of the best in Italy

    Let's start with matters on the pitch and the next Champions League match. What sort of Shakhtar should we expect, and what do you fear most about Inter?

    "We’re a young team and we want to play football against anyone. That’s our aim. We’ve started very well, with a draw against PSV and a win against AEK, but now we have to respect every opponent because this is the Champions League.

    Inter are the favourites for this match. They’re playing at home, in front of a full stadium, and they’re an experienced team. They’re one of the best teams in Italy. For our young team, facing Inter in Italy in front of a sell-out crowd will be a tremendous experience. We’re very pleased about this match."

  • Play-off dream

    Unlike Inter, you've made a very good start in Europe, with a draw and a win. What goal have you set yourselves?

    "Our dream is to finish among the top 24 teams in the Champions League. That would be a great success for us. We also want to play good football, put in good performances and show our character in the Champions League.

    We are a young team, and these Champions League matches are a hugely valuable experience for our players. We want to compete, play our football and show that we are on the right track."

  • Chivu was outstanding, he did not deserve zero points

    Inter have struggled against teams that play at a high tempo and attack directly. Does Arda Turan's style fit that profile? How do you plan to trouble Chivu's team?

    "We have our own system of play and we'll try to play our game. We certainly won't sit back. Knowing Arda, our team and our players, we'll try to play football and give everything to get a positive result.

    As for Chivu, he's a young and outstanding manager. He was a great player, achieved good results at Parma and is now doing an excellent job with Inter. We respect him greatly.

    Inter did not deserve to have zero points after their first two matches. They were unlucky. And Kolarov, who is Chivu's assistant, is also a friend of mine. He played for big clubs, has enormous experience and is helping Chivu too. They have an outstanding team and an equally outstanding coaching staff."

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  • Arda Turan’s choice

    What led you to appoint Arda Turan as manager? How do you persuade a great former footballer like him to take on such a demanding project?

    "In fact, we didn't need to persuade Arda to come. He was ready from the very first moment (laughs, editor's note). Our strategy is to work with young, ambitious managers hungry for success. Arda had an extraordinary career as a player. He played for the best clubs in the world, alongside the best players.

    "He also won the league title with us in his first season. We reached the Conference League semi-finals and now have one of the youngest squads in the Champions League. We're on the right track. We're very happy with Arda and will continue with him."

  • “The war began for us in 2014”

    Talking about Shakhtar inevitably means talking about the club's relationship with a country and a people at war. How do you live with that reality? How do you keep playing football when you cannot live in your homeland or play in your stadium, while your fans suffer every day?

    "We have lived under these conditions every day for almost five years: bombings, rockets, innocent people dying, children dying. It is horrific.

    I want to thank Italy for their support for Ukraine. Ukraine is an extraordinary country, with extraordinary people. They need support, and we hope the war ends.

    We lost our home in 2014. We lost the Donbas Arena, our city and our training ground. We have been without a home for 12 years. For us, the war began in 2014, in Donetsk.

    And today we are still the only Ukrainian club playing in European competitions. We are proud to represent Ukrainian football, but we need more Ukrainian clubs".

  • The transfer market in South America

    Shakhtar have always focused on young foreign talent, particularly players discovered in South America. Has the war changed that approach? Has it made the transfer market more difficult too?

    "As for Brazil, we bring in players who genuinely want to come here and commit to an ambitious project, and we respect that greatly.

    We must respect these players, because many Ukrainians have been forced to leave the country, while they choose to join Shakhtar and fight for the club and for Ukraine. We really appreciate that.

    Our philosophy, together with our president, will never change. We will continue on our path."

  • “Come on, Cagliari, always! Let’s organise a friendly match”

    What are your memories of Cagliari and your time in Sardinia? Do you have an anecdote from that period? Have you followed the work of your former team-mate Pisacane?

    "Cagliari and Sardinia bring back extraordinary emotions for me. Come on Cagliari, always! They will always be in my heart. They have extraordinary people, an extraordinary president and fantastic people working at the club. I also had strong team-mates such as Pavoletti, Barella, Cigarini, Padoin and João Pedro.

    I have many friends there. And of course Fabio Pisacane is a great friend. He is an important manager and is doing an exceptional job with Cagliari. I'm very happy for both Cagliari and Fabio. I'm just waiting for the moment when I can return to Cagliari to visit them and perhaps arrange a friendly between Cagliari and Shakhtar right there."

  • The role of the sporting director

    How is the sporting director's role changing? In Italy, many clubs continue to change sporting directors from one season to the next, as Roma and Juventus have done. Others, such as AC Milan, have chosen to go without one for now...

    "I think that, naturally, the sporting director has enormous responsibilities when it comes to players and managers, but also for the entire system.

    I don't know why some clubs have decided to change managers or management structures, so I can't really comment on that. I know it's not an easy job. The responsibilities are enormous, but this is our job and part of our lives. We are professionals."

  • “OK, AI and data, but scouts’ eyes matter in the transfer market”

    With the arrival of American investment funds, are clubs increasingly using data and artificial intelligence to make decisions in the transfer market?

    "Yes, the world has changed. Technology advances every day, and football has changed too. Many things are different from the past. We value all the databases and anything that can help us. But we also value our scouts.

    We watch matches and players in person. Our scouts attend a number of matches and follow players closely. We have many scouts doing this work. Our head scout is Salvatore Monaco.

    We make about 80% of our decisions based on our instincts and what we see for ourselves. All the other tools help us, of course, but they cannot replace our own eyes and the work of our scouts."

  • Transfer market tips

    To finish, any transfer advice for us? If you could sign a player from Serie A, someone you think could make the step up and reach the highest level, who would you choose? And which of your players, Alisson, Vinicius Tobias, Kauã Elias or Newerton, do you think would interest one of Italy's big clubs most? Perhaps Inter?

    "If I had the chance to sign someone from Italy, I'd say my brother Luka Modrić first, then Barella or Calhanoglu. There are lots of excellent players in Italy.

    As for our squad, we have many extraordinary talents: Alisson, Bruninho, Kauã, Vinícius, Azevedo, Isaqe, Marlon and many others. I think they'll play for big clubs one day: perhaps Inter, perhaps Juventus, perhaps Chelsea. I don't know, but they're on the right track."



Next matches
INT

INT

Champions League

21 Oct 2026

SHK

SHK