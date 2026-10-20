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cm grafica srna shakthar
Emanuele Tramacere
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Shakhtar Donetsk, Darijo Srna tells CM: “I’d like Modric or Calhanoglu. Alisson, Kaua, Tobias... are good enough for Inter and Juventus. The war is horrible, we’ve been without a home since 2014, but thanks to Italy for the support. Come on Cagliari, always!”

Inter
Champions League
Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
D. Srna
A. Turan
Newerton
A. Santana
Cagliari
Originals
Serie A
Juventus

The sporting director, a former great of European football, spoke exclusively about the world of Shakthar.

Shakhtar Donetsk are preparing for another big European night. The Ukrainian club travel to San Siro in Milan to face Inter, who have made a terrible start in the Champions League. Shakhtar, by contrast, hope to continue the excellent run that has left them just outside the places for direct qualification to the round of 16.


The war with Russia is tearing Ukraine apart, and Shakhtar must live with its effects every day. Forced away from Donetsk, they effectively play every match away from home.

Sporting director Darijo Srna, a long-serving Shakhtar stalwart who also made his mark in Italy with Cagliari, discussed life at the club, its current and future strategies, and the difficulties of running it and operating in the transfer market in an exclusive interview with Calciomercato e Goal.

  • Inter are favourites, one of the best in Italy

    Let's turn to the pitch and the next Champions League match. What sort of Shakhtar should we expect, and what do you fear most about Inter?

    "We are a young team and we want to play football against anyone. That is our aim. We started very well, with a draw against PSV and a win against AEK, but now we must respect every opponent because this is the Champions League.

    Inter are favourites for this match. They are playing at home, in front of a packed stadium, and they are an experienced team. They are one of the best teams in Italy. For our young team, it will be a tremendous experience to face Inter in Italy, in front of a sold-out stadium. We are very happy about this match."

  • Play-off dream

    Unlike Inter, you have made a very good start to your European campaign, with a draw and a win. What goal have you set yourselves in Europe?

    "Our dream is to finish among the top 24 teams in the Champions League. That would be a great success for us. We also want to play good football, produce good performances and show our character in the Champions League.

    We are a young team and these Champions League matches are a hugely valuable experience for our players. We want to compete, play our football and show that we are on the right track."

  • Chivu outstanding, did not deserve zero points

    Inter have struggled against teams who play at a high tempo and attack directly. Does Arda Turan's style fit that profile? How do you plan to cause Chivu's team problems?

    "We have our own system of play and we'll try to play our game. We certainly won't sit back and defend. Knowing Arda, our team and our players, we'll try to play football and give everything to get a positive result.

    As for Chivu, he is a young and exceptional manager. He was a great player, achieved good results at Parma and is now doing an excellent job with Inter. We have a lot of respect for him.

    Inter did not deserve to have zero points after their first two matches. They were unlucky. And Kolarov, who is Chivu's assistant as well as a friend of mine. He played for big clubs, has enormous experience and is helping Chivu too. They have an exceptional team and an equally exceptional coaching staff."

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  • Arda Turan’s choice

    Why did you decide to appoint Arda Turan as manager? How do you convince a great former footballer like him to take on such a demanding project?

    "In fact, we didn't need to convince Arda to come. He was ready from the very first moment (laughs, editor's note). Our strategy is to work with young, ambitious managers who are hungry for success. Arda has extraordinary experience as a player. He played for the best clubs in the world, alongside the best players.

    What's more, he won the league with us in his very first season. We reached the Conference League semi-finals and now we have one of the youngest squads in the Champions League. We're on the right track. We're very happy with Arda and will continue with him"

  • “THE WAR BEGAN FOR US IN 2014”

    When we talk about Shakhtar, we inevitably also talk about the club's relationship with a country and a people at war. How do you live with this reality? How do you manage to keep playing football when you cannot live in your own land or play in your own stadium, while your fans suffer every day?

    "We have lived under these conditions every day for almost five years: bombings, rockets, innocent people dying, children dying. It is horrific.

    I want to thank Italy for its support for Ukraine. Ukraine is an extraordinary country, with extraordinary people. They need support, and we hope the war ends.

    We lost our home in 2014. We lost the Donbas Arena, our city and our training ground. We have been without a home for 12 years. For us, the war began in 2014, in Donetsk.

    And today we are still the only Ukrainian club playing in European competitions. We are proud to represent Ukrainian football, but we need more Ukrainian clubs."

  • The transfer market in South America

    Shakhtar have always focused on young foreign talent, particularly players discovered in South America. Has the war changed that approach? Has it also made the transfer market more difficult?

    "As far as Brazil is concerned, we bring in players who genuinely want to come here and commit to an ambitious project, and we respect that greatly.

    We must respect these players, because many Ukrainians have been forced to leave the country, while they choose to come to Shakhtar and fight for the club and for Ukraine. We really appreciate that.

    Our philosophy, together with our president, will never change. We will continue on our path."

  • “Come on Cagliari, always! Let’s organise a friendly”

    What memories do you have of Cagliari and your time in Sardinia? Can you tell us an anecdote from that period? Have you been following the work of your former team-mate Pisacane?

    "Cagliari and Sardinia evoke extraordinary emotions in me. Forza Cagliari, always! They will forever be in my heart. They have extraordinary people, an extraordinary president and fantastic people working at the club. I also had strong team-mates such as Pavoletti, Barella, Cigarini, Padoin and João Pedro.

    I have many friends there. And of course Fabio Pisacane is a great friend. He is an important manager and is doing an exceptional job with Cagliari. I am very happy for both Cagliari and Fabio. I am just waiting for the moment when I can return to Cagliari to visit them and perhaps even arrange a friendly between Cagliari and Shakhtar there."

  • The role of the sporting director

    How is the role of the sporting director changing? Many Italian clubs continue to make changes from one season to the next, as Roma and Juventus have done. Others, such as AC Milan, have chosen to go without a sporting director for now...

    "I think that, naturally, the sporting director has enormous responsibilities when it comes to players and managers, but also for the entire system.

    I don't know why some clubs have decided to change managers or management structures, so I can't really comment on that. I know it isn't an easy job. The responsibilities are enormous, but this is our job and part of our lives. We are professionals."

  • “AI and data are fine, but scouts’ eyes count in the transfer market”

    With the arrival of American investment funds, clubs seem increasingly inclined to use data and artificial intelligence to make transfer decisions. Is that really the case?

    "Yes, the world has changed. Technology advances every day, and football has changed too. Many things are different from the past. We value all the databases and anything that can help us. But we also value our scouts.

    We watch matches and players in person. Our scouts attend various matches and follow players closely. We have many scouts doing this work. Our head scout is Salvatore Monaco.

    We make about 80% of our decisions based on our instincts and what we see first-hand. All the other tools help us, of course, but they cannot replace our own eyes and the work of our scouts."

  • Transfer market tips

    Finally, any transfer tips for us? If you could sign a player from Serie A, someone you think could take the next step and reach the highest level, who would you choose? And which of your players, Alisson, Vinicius Tobias, Kauã Elias or Newerton, do you think would interest one of the big Italian clubs? Perhaps Inter?

    "If I had the chance to sign someone from Italy, I'd say my brother Luka Modrić first, then Barella or Calhanoglu. There are lots of excellent players in Italy.

    As for our team, we have many outstanding talents: Alisson, Bruninho, Kauã, Vinícius, Azevedo, Isaqe, Marlon and many others. I think they'll play for big clubs one day: maybe Inter, maybe Juventus, maybe Chelsea. I don't know, but they're on the right track."



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INT

Champions League

21 Oct 2026

SHK

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