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SFS 26 social football summit
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

SFS 26 – The Social Football Summit returns to the Allianz Stadium in Turin on 10 and 11 November: from Del Piero to the Serie A assembly, football takes centre stage

Serie A
Serie B
Juventus

The Football Industry’s most eagerly awaited event is back.

Next matches
JUV

JUV

Serie A

01 Nov 2026

NAP

NAP

Presented today at Lega Serie A, Social Football Summit 2026 will return to Turin's Allianz Stadium on 10 and 11 November 2026 with a host of new features. More stages, more celebrations and more talks aim to bring together everyone in the football industry and get them talking.

Talks will cover Del Piero, Ausilio and D'Amico, Serie A, Serie B, foreign leagues such as LaLiga, UEFA and FIFA. Commercial partners, stadiums, innovation and events will also be explored in depth on stages inside Juventus's home ground, one of Italy's most innovative stadiums.

  • The event

    Those set to play leading roles at the summit spoke from the league council room.

    Founded in 2018, SFS is Italy's first international B2B event dedicated to the football industry. It offers a platform for content, networking and training. The ninth edition will take place on 10–11 November 2026 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

    The organisers aim to build a network of football experts and a dynamic, innovative environment that encourages meetings between the sector's main stakeholders. They also want to create a space where the brightest minds can work together to promote innovation and sustainable growth.

  • The faces

    Marco Bellinazzo, Lorenzo Dallari, Vincenzo Filetti and Ivan Ortenzi will join the event organisers, along with the presenters of the stages and the SFS Award: Giusy Meloni, Marina Presello, Giulia Piscina and Monica Bertini.

  • Serie A, Serie B, marketing, Serie A Women and more

    Italian football will be out in force, with all its digital, marketing, men's and women's departments and clubs joining the assemblies of Lega Serie A and Lega Serie B. The assemblies will make the event official on 10 November.

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  • Personalities and guests

    Michele Uva of UEFA and Romy Gai of FIFA are joined by Italian clubs Roma, Fiorentina, Palermo, Inter, Venezia and AC Milan, as well as Bayern Munich, Braga and Arsenal from abroad.

    Also among the figures are former Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio, current Roma sporting director Tony D'Amico, Lega Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo and his LaLiga counterpart Javier Tebas. Above all, there's Alessandro Del Piero, whose story will be told by the world of Tik Tok.

  • SFS Extratime and awards

    Finally, the event will turn to start-ups and young people looking to transform the future of the football industry, with Italian and international organisations competing.

    The SFS Awards ceremony will be the two-day event's celebratory centrepiece, honouring excellence in the football industry at the Reggia di Venaria.

Next matches
JUV

JUV

Serie A

01 Nov 2026

NAP

NAP