Serie A Women’s Cup: Roma impressive, into the final with Juventus. On Saturday they will be in action in Viareggio

Juventus v Roma will be the Serie A Women’s Cup final. Juventus saw off Inter in Biella on Saturday evening, winning 1-0 thanks to a Van Diemen own goal, while Roma thrashed Colantuono’s side in Sassuolo, who had won 1-0 at the Tre Fontane in the group stage. Three weeks later at the Ricci, it was a completely different story: in the 7-1 final, Piemonte scored a hat-trick and van Dooren a brace, with Doms and Giugliano also on target. Sassuolo scored late on through Fercocq.