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Serie A squad values: Como have seen the biggest increase, while Juventus are the only top club to have seen a decline

Analysis of the value trends of the squads in Italy’s top-flight league

The Como project, backed by the Hartono brothers with a total investment of around €390 million, continues to make headlines both on and off the pitch. The aim is ambitious: to build a cutting-edge football model in the province, capable of integrating sport, tourism, fashion, media and lifestyle. An ecosystem that looks beyond football, but which inevitably starts on the pitch.

The sporting results seem to confirm the soundness of the path taken. The current fourth-place position in Serie A is already a first sign of this. The squad valuation figures also reinforce this view: according to data compiled by Football Benchmark, through an in-depth analysis by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Como is the team among the top seven in the league that has recorded the greatest increase in the overall value of its squad since the start of the season.

Between September and February, the estimated value of the players rose from €268 million to €328 million, an increase of €60 million.Just behind them is Inter (+€50 million, from €693 million to €743 million), whilst Milan rose by €26 million to €534 million. Atalanta (+€18 million, to €405 million), Roma (+€17 million, to €407 million) and Napoli (+€12 million, to €436 million) have also seen increases. The only major club to see a decline is Juventus, which has lost €15 million, falling from €658 million to €643 million.

  • HOW THE VALUES ARE ESTIMATED

    The estimates are derived from Football Benchmark’s Player Valuation Tool, which is based on a linear regression model developed by analysing thousands of international transfers. The system takes into account variables such as age, position, contract expiry date, nationality, performance at club and international level, on-pitch discipline, and media and commercial potential.

    The values are updated four or five times per season and apply to players who have played at least 450 minutes in the last twelve months. Players with insufficient playing time in the latest February update and those involved in the January transfer window were excluded from the analysis. For players whose contracts expire in June, the value from the start of the season was retained, in order to isolate the impact of sporting performance from contract expiry alone.

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  • COMO: YOUTH AND SCOUTING

    Como’s growth is driven primarily by the development of young talent. The most striking example is that of Nico Paz, whose valuation has risen from €48 million to €74 million in just a few months. The club signed him from Real Madrid in 2024 for €6 million, with a clause allowing the Spanish club to buy him back for €10 million this year or €11 million in 2027.

    A similar deal was struck for Ramon, who was signed for €2.5 million and is now valued at around €17 million. The Indonesian owners continue to invest, but with a targeted approach: through a structured scouting network, they identify young players with high growth potential. Another example is Baturina, 23, signed from Dinamo Zagreb for €18 million plus bonuses and already valued at €36 million.

  • THE BIG ONE

    With an estimated squad value of €743 million, Inter remain the richest team in the league. President Beppe Marotta aims to reach the symbolic milestone of €1 billion in total value in the medium to long term. The most highly valued players remain Lautaro (€79 million), Bastoni (€77 million), Barella (€70 million) and Thuram (€68 million), but the most striking rise is that of Pio Esposito, whose value has jumped from €17 million to €51 million.

    At Milan, led by Leao (€73m) and Pulisic (€57m), both of whom remain stable, the rise in value of goalkeeper Maignan stands out, having risen from €21m to €34m, partly thanks to his contract renewal. Saelemaekers is also on the rise, having gone from €19m to €27m after carving out a place for himself in Allegri’s team.

    Atalanta confirms the strength of its project with eleven players valued at over 20 million. Gasperini, now at Roma, continues to demonstrate his ability to develop players: one of the most striking examples is Wesley, who has risen from 24 to 34 million.

    At Napoli, three players have surpassed the 40-million mark — Hojlund, McTominay and Buongiorno — whilst the most significant increases concern Neres (from 20 to 31) and Milinkovic-Savic (from 9 to 17).

    Juventus, however, is the only major club bucking the trend. The surge in value of the talented Yildiz, who has risen from 78 to 91 million, is not enough to offset the sharp drop in Openda’s value, which has fallen from 70 to 50 million. Furthermore, Zhegrova has dropped out of the February rankings due to his reduced playing time this season.

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