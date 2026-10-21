The AIA (Associazione Italiana Arbitri) have announced the referee appointments for matchday 8 of Serie A 2026/27. Orsato has assigned Napoli-Roma to Andrea Colombo of Como. Mariani, one of the most experienced referees available, will take charge of the other major fixture, Inter-Fiorentina. Here are all the appointments.
Serie A referees for matchday eight: Colombo for Napoli-Roma, Mariani for Inter-Fiorentina. All of Orsato’s appointments
Torino – Monza, Friday 23/10 at 20:45
ZANOTTI
LO CICERO, LAGHEZZA
IV: MASSA
VAR: MASSIMI
AVAR: CAMPLONE
Cagliari – Bologna Saturday 24 October at 15:00
Bonacina
Cecconi, Vecchi
Fourth official: La Penna
VAR: Volpi
AVAR: Di Paolo
Como – Sassuolo, Saturday 24 October, 15:00
DI MARCO
MORO, CORTESE
Fourth official: COLLU
VAR: PICCININI
AVAR: FABBRI
Napoli – Roma, Saturday 24 October, 18:00
COLOMBO
BINDONI, ROSSI M.
Fourth official: SACCHI J.L.
VAR: AURELIANO
AVAR: MERAVIGLIA
Lazio – Parma, Saturday 24 October, 8.45pm
Arena
Ceccon - Ceolin
IV: Doveri
VAR: Santoro
AVAR: Mazzoleni
Inter – Fiorentina, Sunday 25/10 at 12.30pm
MARIANI
ALASSIO, ROSSI C.
Fourth official: ZUFFERLI
VAR: FABBRI
AVAR: SANTORO
Atalanta v Frosinone, Sunday 25 October, 3pm
MARINELLI
BACCINI, ROSSI L.
Fourth official: PAIRETTO
VAR: DIONISI
AVAR: GARIGLIO
Genoa v Venezia, Sunday 25/10, 15:00
SOZZA
PASSERI, TRINCHIERI
Fourth official: MARCHETTI
VAR: DI PAOLO
AVAR: PRONTERA
Lecce – Juventus Sunday 25 October, 6.00pm
MARESCA
MONDIN - BARONE
Fourth official: FELICIANI
VAR: PATERNA
AVAR: BARONI
Udinese v AC Milan – Sunday 25/10, 20:45
MARCENARO
COLAROSSI, COSTANZO
IV: AYROLDI
VAR: PEZZUTO
AVAR: AURELIANO
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