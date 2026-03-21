15' – Maignan saves Milan by tipping Ismaijli’s dangerous header over for a corner

13' - Pedersen crosses, Maignan comes out but misses the ball, and Vlasic narrowly fails to slot it home from close range.

9' - The first booking goes to Tomori, who stops Torino’s counter-attack by bringing down Gineitis.

6' - Pavlovic rises highest from a corner: the ball goes wide.

3' - Torino start well, pressing Milan high up the pitch and creating a chance for Gineitis, whose shot is blocked.

1' - The match kicks off!

FIRST HALF