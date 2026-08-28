Serie A's summer transfer window is nearing its end. Clubs are scrambling to complete the squads their managers need to hit their targets for the season. The deadline will come on Tuesday 1 September at 20:00 for incoming deals, while there is no limit for outgoing ones.





From now until 20:00 on 1 September, clubs can register new signings. After that, they can still sell players because there is no deadline for outgoing deals. Teams will be able to sell their players to those leagues where the transfer windows will still be open after 1 September. And with many surplus players still to be moved on, there could be many opportunities to formalise departures even after the closing date in Italy.





Here are the main leagues where the transfer window closes after 1 September.



