Serie A clubs are full of surplus players: from Saudi Arabia to MLS, here are the transfer markets still open after 1 September

The summer transfer window in Serie A is nearing its end. Clubs are scrambling to complete the squads their managers need to chase their targets this season. The deadline falls on Tuesday 1 September at 20:00 for incoming deals, while there is no limit for outgoing ones.





From that point, clubs can no longer register new signings after 20:00 on 1 September, but sales can still go through. Teams will be able to sell their players to those leagues in which the transfer windows will still be open after 1 September. And with many surplus players still to be moved on, there could be plenty of chances to get departures over the line even after the window shuts in Italy.





Here are the main leagues where the transfer window closes after 1 September.



