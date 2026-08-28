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Serie A clubs are full of surplus players: from Saudi Arabia to MLS, here are the transfer markets still open after 1 September

Serie A
Transfers
AC Milan
Juventus

The gong for the transfer window will sound on 1 September for Serie A, but teams can complete outgoing transfers even afterwards: here are the leagues in which the summer window will close later

The summer transfer window in Serie A is nearing its end. Clubs are scrambling to complete the squads their managers need to chase their targets this season. The deadline falls on Tuesday 1 September at 20:00 for incoming deals, while there is no limit for outgoing ones.


From that point, clubs can no longer register new signings after 20:00 on 1 September, but sales can still go through. Teams will be able to sell their players to those leagues in which the transfer windows will still be open after 1 September. And with many surplus players still to be moved on, there could be plenty of chances to get departures over the line even after the window shuts in Italy.


Here are the main leagues where the transfer window closes after 1 September.


  • Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue 1 and Liga Portugal standardised

    Europe's major leagues are aligned. In the Bundesliga, the transfer window shuts on 31 August, just one day earlier, while in the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Liga Portugal it closes on 1 September. The main difference comes in England, where the deadline falls later at 23:00 local time.


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  • When the other European leagues close

    On 2 September, the window shuts in the Eredivisie, the Dutch league, and in Denmark and Norway. A day later, on 3 September, negotiations close in Scotland and Austria. Turkey clubs have until 4 September to get deals done, while Romania, Slovenia and Croatia shut on 7 September, followed by Switzerland and the Czech Republic on 8 September. Greece goes later still, with its market open until 15 September.


  • The transfer window closes in Saudi Arabia, MLS and Argentina

    Clubs will have until 2 September to complete any sales to MLS, while the window in Argentina shuts the following day. The latest market to close will be the Arab one, with the Saudi Pro League able to buy players until 12 October 2026. That could prove a major opportunity for Serie A clubs and others, giving them the chance to move on players who are no longer part of their plans.


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  • How many surplus players in Serie A

    As of 28 August, plenty of players are still looking for a club. Milan, as they wait to formalise Leao's sale, must find a solution for Fofana, Tomori, Gimenez and Bondo, who are not in Amorim's plans. Inter, meanwhile, are still trying to sort out a loan move for Massolin.


    Nico Gonzalez, David and Cabal are also out of Spalletti's plans, while Allegri at Napoli is grappling with the difficult situations of Cajuste, Lindstrom and Folorunsho, with the club needing to find a solution for them. It remains to be seen whether the fact many transfer windows in Europe and beyond close after 1 September will help the clubs.


Serie A
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Venezia crest
Venezia
VEN
Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR