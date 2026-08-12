Diaby is not the only Al-Ittihad player who could head for the exit. The attacking line looks especially vulnerable, with Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri also under threat amid reports that Vicente Sanchez remains unconvinced by his abilities.
He set up the fourth goal against Al-Jazira, yet the Moroccan still fell short of the level demanded. That has revived talk of a departure that can no longer be put off.
Losing En-Nesyri would force Al-Ittihad into the market for a new striker. With the European transfer window drawing to a close, that will be no easy task.
One option would be to make do with Saleh Al-Shehri and Nigerian George Ilenikhena at the heart of the attack. That scenario looks wildly optimistic, and leaning on it could wreck Al-Ittihad's season.
Al-Shehri brings plenty of experience, true enough, but he has been away from the pitch for a long spell. Add his recurring injuries, and counting on him as a first-choice or even a back-up striker becomes a gamble.
Ilenikhena, meanwhile, cannot shoulder the load on his own. He lacks experience, and handing the attack of a club the size of Al-Ittihad to a player who missed most of last season carries obvious risk.
The bigger danger is that Ilenikhena himself walks away. Several European clubs want him, and his exit would leave Al-Ittihad in an even tighter spot next season, even if En-Nesyri stays.