During Al-Taawoun's match against Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, which ended 6-0 to Simone Inzaghi's side, home fans aimed shameful chants at the Portuguese midfielder Rúben Neves about the death of his former international team-mate Diogo Jota.





The two players, who had met in Portugal's youth national teams, became great friends during their time at Wolverhampton. After the tragic death of Diogo Jota, Neves wore the number 21 shirt for Portugal in honour of his best friend.





Ruben Neves said, as reported by Cronache di Spogliatoio: "I only hope they do not go and pray after what they have done".