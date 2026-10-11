Sassuolo-Milan kicks off at 6pm and could have a significant bearing on both clubs' league positions. Amorim's AC Milan are chasing Inter and Lazio and could draw level with Roma. Sassuolo could draw level with Napoli and close the gap on AC Milan in the race for European places. Those stakes put considerable pressure on the refereeing team, led by Michael Fourneau. Santoro and Meraviglia are in the VAR room in Lissone. Calciomercato reports on the match's most contentious incidents.
Sassuolo-Milan live refereeing analysis: De Winter and Ramos fall in the box and appeal for penalties. Laurienté risks a red card. Musah and Bakola both escape yellow cards
The full referee appointment
FOURNEAU
PALERMO, ROSSI L.
Fourth official: CHIFFI
VAR: SANTORO
AVAR: MERAVIGLIA
Marelli’s comment
Marelli assessed both incidents: "Laurienté's challenge on Gila was a bad one. In this case, they let play continue, but a booking was missed because there was no speed of impact between the sole of the attacker's foot and Gila. Caleta Car's holding of Ramos, on the other hand, is a matter of on-field judgement."
52' Laurientè risks a red card
Laurienté bursts forward and beats Gila with a volleyed touch, but Gila stops him. The French winger's challenge is extremely dangerous and brings down the Spanish defender. VAR stops play to review the incident but ultimately decides not to intervene to send Laurienté off.
52' Caleta-Car holds Ramos off the ball.
Goncalo Ramos goes down off the ball in the penalty area and appeals for a penalty. As the ball heads towards Moreira on the left, the centre-back in black and green holds back the Portuguese forward and brings him down in the middle of the area. The referee and his assistants let play continue, but the risk was extremely high. VAR does not intervene in these cases because it is an incident involving the head.
45+8' De Winter appeals for a penalty
De Winter takes up a position in the box as the ball comes back from a corner, then goes down after contact with Van der Brempt. Fourneau decides the contact between the former Como defender's leg and the AC Milan centre-back's leg is not a foul. At the first stoppage, VAR delays the restart but deems the incident fair or, at least, not enough to warrant intervention. The check ends with no action taken.
45+3 De Winter booked
Chukwueze loses the ball and Laurienté drives straight forward. He dribbles twice before De Winter holds him back to stop the counter-attack. A textbook yellow card.
41' Estupinan booked
Rabiot gives the ball away cheaply, forcing Estupinan to foul Berardi. He holds him back and picks up the first yellow card of the match.
40' Moreira risks a yellow card
After Van der Brempt provokes him, Moreira ignores the ball and body-checks the Sassuolo full-back to the ground. Van der Brempt hits his head as he falls. Fourneau doesn't give a foul, but the risk was extremely high.
31' Bakola should have been shown a yellow card
Bakola steps on Gila's heel with his studs as he tries to hold him back. Fourneau gives the clear foul but, again, doesn't book him. It warranted a yellow card.
2' Musah should have been booked
After coming in late on Bakola and stopping a potential Sassuolo counter-attack, AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah should have been shown a yellow card. Fourneau gave him a talking-to instead, but the rules required a booking.
Marelli commented: "Even though it’s early in the match, that challenge warranted a yellow card for its impudence."
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