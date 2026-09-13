Muric 7: the crossbar, clipped by Nico Gonzalez's effort, saves him early on, then he comfortably keeps out a left-footed shot from Koopmeiners and a right-footed one from Conceicao. Early in the second half he does well to turn a right-footed effort from Alajbegovic behind for a corner, then repeats it against the Bosnian on 60 minutes and produces another save a few minutes later from Douglas Luiz. He makes a brilliant stop from Alajbegovic late on.





Cinquegrano 6.5: he makes himself noticed both in his covering of Alajbegovic and in driving forward down the flank, overlapping with Berardi.





Leysen 6.5: alongside Idzes, he shares the task of marking Kolo Muani and gives the Frenchman nothing. Solid throughout against the forwards, he picks up a yellow card late on for a foul on Woltemade.





Idzes 6.5: precise in his marking, and compared with Leysen he gets forward more too, looking for a header from set-pieces. (From the 81st minute Caleta-Car: N/A)





Doig 6.5: he catches the eye with a burst down the left in the 35th minute, finishing into the side netting. A display full of substance and running.





Thorstvedt 6: preferred to Adzic, he offers a hard-working contribution in midfield until he is substituted. (From the 70th minute Adzic 7.5: with the last kick, he finds the ex's goal that halts Juventus' second comeback: it is the goal for 3-2, curled into the far corner. A year ago he scored, in a Juventus shirt, the 4-3 goal against Inter in the final minute. Now on loan at Sassuolo, he does it again against Juventus: for him, a fairytale).





Matic 8: in midfield he makes his experience and passing geometry count against Douglas Luiz and Koopmeiners. His assist for Esposito's goal is a masterstroke, and he repeats it with other plays in the build-up phase.





Lipani 5.5: together with Thorstvedt, he is one of the lungs that allow Matic to develop his geometry. A booking early in the second half limits his interventions in breaking up play, and Aquilani replaces him shortly afterwards. (From the 55th minute Bakola 6.5: he is a player Juventus are watching with the transfer market in mind: his assist for Bowie's goal is valuable).





Berardi 6: on the right he is a constant thorn in Juventus' defence's side, but he also moves centrally, playing as a genuine orchestrator of Sassuolo's attacking play. Near the end of the first half he forces Vicario into a low save with a left-footed effort from distance. He does so again early in the second half, drawing another save from Vicario. He often looks to combine with Matic. (From the 70th minute Dominguez 6: he comes on and does his job)





Esposito 7: he plays as the centre-forward, tasked both with attacking the goal and creating space for Berardi and Laurienté. One of his shots from the edge of the area goes just wide of Vicario's left post. As the minutes pass, especially in the second half, he begins to roam across the whole attack until he finds the goal with his right foot from a fine assist by Matic. (From the 70th minute Bowie 7: he gets one chance, but it is the most important one: from Bakola's assist he scores for 2-1.





Laurienté 6.5: starting from the left side of the attack, he works hard for his team-mates, with a couple of fine switches to the opposite flank. In the second half he causes Kalulu problems.





Manager Aquilani 7: he sets the match up well and finishes even better, with spot-on and decisive substitutions. The pupil beats the master Spalletti.







