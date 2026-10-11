71' CHANCE - Pulisic picks out Chukwueze's run in behind, but Muric reacts quickly and stops him before he can shoot.





68' GOAL - A low corner takes a deflection off Ramos and falls to Odenthal's left foot. He turns and shoots immediately, beating Maignan. VAR then checks Bowie's position.





66' DOUBLE CHANCE - AC Milan make a mistake playing out, and Thorstvedt releases Bowie. Maignan dives to save his left-footed effort. Laurienté takes a touch rather than shooting from the rebound, then crosses into the middle. Thorstvedt cannot get any power on his backheel, and Maignan saves.





63' GOAL - Rabiot receives the ball from the left in the box and unleashes a powerful right-footed shot that catches Muric out at his near post.





60' Goncalo Ramos picks up the ball wide on the left, cuts inside from the edge of the box and curls his shot wide.





59' CHANCE - Gila loses the ball, allowing Sassuolo to break. Adzic works it well and finds Berardi, who returns the ball for Adzic's run deep into the box. Gila makes another mistake, and Adzic gets a shot away. Maignan makes an outstanding save, but Esposito was alone in the six-yard box.





45+7' CHANCE - Moreira crosses to an unmarked Pavlovic at the far post. The centre-back tries to place his header, but Muric denies him again.





45+4 - Moreira receives the ball from Estupinan in the box, turns and shoots in a tight space. Muric is alert once again and saves comfortably.





44' CHANCE - Chukwueze drives a cross into the middle, where Ramos rises ahead of Odenthal. Muric saves again, turning the header behind for a corner.





43' CHANCE - Gila surges the length of the pitch and picks out Goncalo Ramos's run into space on the right. The striker cuts onto his left foot and fires a powerful shot that Muric punches away.





32' CHANCE - Moreira whips a free-kick from the right towards the near post, finding Rabiot's run. His header beats the onrushing Muric but goes just over.





25' LEYSEN ALSO GOES OFF ON A STRETCHER - Pulisic and Leysen challenge for the ball on the edge of Sassuolo's box, and the defender immediately stops, crying out in pain. The medical staff cannot resolve the Belgian centre-back's problem either. He has to leave with a left knee injury, supported by the medics.





18' GABBIA GOES OFF ON A STRETCHER - Gabbia is injured and has to be substituted. The defender stretches to stop Laurientè as he bears down on goal, but makes contact with neither the ball nor the player. He immediately stops with a cry of pain. The medical staff cannot even get him back on his feet, and the centre-back leaves the pitch in tears on a stretcher.





12' Goncalo Ramos drives into the box from the right and crosses towards the middle. The ball only just fails to reach Diego Moreira as Adzic tracks back to deny him at the last moment.





4' Gabbia plays a long ball forward for Moreira, who has made a run on the offside line, but Muric comes outside the penalty area to head clear.





0' Kick-off is at 18:00 at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia





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