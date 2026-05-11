Santos in danger of player revolt after missing three months of payments as Brazilian side could lose likes of Neymar & Memphis Depay

Santos are currently grappling with a severe financial crisis that has left the club in a precarious position regarding their star-studded squad. It has been reported by UOL that the club owe three months of image rights to several key players, with the third instalment having officially expired on Monday. The situation represents a major breach of contract that could have lasting consequences for the club's future.

In addition to the missing image rights payments-which are considered part of a player’s salary under Brazilian law-the club has failed to pay April’s standard wages.

There are also reports that Santos have neglected to collect mandatory FGTS (severance fund) contributions and are behind on performance-related bonuses. This combination of financial failings has created a toxic atmosphere within the dressing room at a critical point in the season.