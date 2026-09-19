FC Internazionale Milano, their president Giuseppe Marotta, vice-president Javier Zanetti, manager Cristian Chivu and his staff, the players and the entire Inter world join, with deep emotion, in mourning the passing of Sandro Mazzola, an Inter legend and a legend of world football and, in remembering him, embrace his family.





The urge to remember is tempered by restraint: how hard it is to find the right words to say goodbye to someone who made history, who truly made it, in an indelible and unprecedented way.





Harder still when melancholy has already taken hold and will not let go, because it still feels as though he is here, between the club headquarters and Appiano, recalling Puskas, Herrera, Suarez and Corso, one anecdote after another, each one instantly tied to the present, with his passion for Inter burning in his eyes, eager to talk about Lautaro and our Inter, the Inter of now, the Inter of always.





Sandro Mazzola was one of the greatest footballers in history. Not only in Inter's history. He was Inter's history: he entered it as a boy and never left. He carried a heavy burden on his shoulders, the memory of a father who seemed invincible. His destiny also brought him two legendary Inter figures who, in effect, raised him and guided him on his journey into history.





One shirt for his whole life, one dream alone. He had to build it without a father, lost in the Superga disaster, that of Grande Torino. Alessandro, to everyone Sandro, Sandrino, was six years, five months and 23 days old. He saw the devastated faces of the people hugging him and running their hands over his head, and wondered what was happening. Sandro came to know who Valentino had been through the epic passed down day by day. He began to absorb it at the San Lorenzo parish ground in Milan, in Porta Ticinese, in full-pitch games against Adriano Celentano. Nor was he the only Inter man to shape his growth: Giuseppe Meazza and Benito Lorenzi did too. Meazza developed him technically, teaching him every secret. Lorenzi turned up at Sandro's home, in Cassano d'Adda, with boots and a ball. By the age of eight, Mazzola and his brother were effectively Inter's mascots: between the pitch, dressing rooms and stadium, it was a total Inter upbringing.





Skipping stages, growing up quickly out of necessity. Sandrino did it fast, thanks in part to circumstance. Born in 1942, he was thrown into the first team in the infamous replay of Juventus v Inter, 10 June 1961, in Turin. From a school oral exam to the trip to the Piedmont capital, where Moratti and Herrera fielded the youth team. It finished 9-1 and Inter's goal came from a slim boy with a fine touch: Sandro Mazzola. He was 18.





A second striker, we would say today. An 8 and a 10, like the shirts he wore at Inter. Inside forward or centre-forward? Herrera built the right role around him and sparked an uncontrollable explosion in that spectacular army that was Grande Inter. His consecration came very early, sealed by the giants of world football. The Prater in Vienna, European Cup final, 1964. As they went out on to the pitch, it was Suarez who pushed Mazzola forward: Sandro had stayed behind admiring his idols outside the dressing rooms, Di Stefano, Puskas and the other Real Madrid champions. Then came two goals on the pitch. A brace in the European Cup final, Inter's first European triumph, a triumph without precedent bearing the signature of Mazzola and the compliments of Puskas: “You are worthy of your father Valentino,” the great Hungarian told him, giving him his shirt.





Those are stories we know by heart, stories we have heard time and again without ever tiring of them, each time catching a new detail, told in that affable voice, always moved by memory. He felt devotion and total gratitude towards Inter - “for me, like a mother” - and repaid it with an endless stream of plays, goals and wonders. Four Serie A titles, two European Cups, two Intercontinental Cups, the Serie A top scorer title (in 1965 with 17 goals) and the European Cup top scorer title (seven goals in 1964). Second in the 1971 Ballon d'Or behind Johan Cruyff.





Angelo Moratti's Grande Inter, Helenio Herrera's, Sarti's, Burgnich's, Facchetti's. Mazzola was there, between midfield and attack, drawing trajectories and scoring goals. European nights, afternoons at the Meazza. Huge, unforgettable goals. His mark against Independiente in the Intercontinental Cup, the comeback against Liverpool signed by him and celebrated with "When the Saints Go Marching In" blasting from the loudspeakers at San Siro. Then there was the goal in the derby after 13 seconds, and the strike in Inter v Lazio in 1966 that delivered the first star. Until 1977. In between came the European Championship with Italy, the World Cups, the relay with Rivera.





Seventeen seasons, 565 official matches, 158 goals. His bond with Inter never ended, first as an executive and then as sporting director. Even behind a desk, he had unique intuition. Platini and Falcao, who then slipped away. Zenga, brought back to Milan from Sambenedettese. And, above all, Ronaldo. Il Fenomeno arrived after pressure from Moratti and Mazzola, precisely. When R9 was presented at Inter's headquarters, Luis Suarez and Sandro Mazzola were beside him.





Even in recent years, he kept visiting Inter's headquarters. As a member of the club's Hall of Fame, he always spoke about the unique and unbreakable bond with the Nerazzurri colours. He did so when speaking to Lautaro and his team-mates too, during a recent visit to Appiano Gentile. That was a place where he felt at home, where he recalled training camps with Herrera amid wonderful and amusing anecdotes.





He also felt the affection of the Inter fans in person in May 2024, on the day of the celebration of the second star: he, with Bedin and Cappellini, on the pitch, honoured for that first star won 58 years earlier.





He shone on the pitch, and his moustached star still shines now. And, as he often said, he had only one final wish: “To be remembered as a good man, one who gives it a go even when winning is impossible, like in that 9-1.”





We will, Sandro.



