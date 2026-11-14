John Fisher agrees to sell San Jose Earthquakes to Alden co-founder Heath Freeman in reported $625m deal
- San Jose Earthquakes
A significant sale
The reported $625 million deal includes both the Earthquakes and their home stadium, PayPal Park. By comparison, Real Salt Lake and the NWSL's Utah Royals were sold for a combined $400 million in 2022, and then moved again last year for around $600 million. The Quakes are considered one of the least valuable teams in MLS, with Forbes listing them at 22nd in its annual ranking of franchise values, with a figure of $540 million (although that value is said to have increased by seven percent).
- Getty
Fisher’s tenure in San Jose
Fisher purchased the Quakes in 2007 after two years of an official hiatus - buying the franchise for just $20 million. In 2015, thanks to investment from Fisher and local government, the Quakes opened PayPal Park, one of a wave of soccer-specific stadiums constructed in MLS.
Material success, though, has been harder to come by. The Quakes won the Supporters' Shield in 2012, a season that saw star man Chris Wondolowski named MVP. Otherwise, though, the trophy cabinet under Fisher's ownership is barren.
He announced the sale in a statement:
"My family and I have loved owning this club for almost 20 years, and we are extremely grateful for the support of our amazing fans as well as the hard work of all of our coaches, players and staff," said Fisher. "We would like to thank Jared Shawlee and the executive staff for their leadership and the entire Quakes front office for their commitment to the club, the fans and the community.
"We have so many great memories, from our first game back in 2008, the incredible stadium groundbreaking ceremony, winning the Supporters’ Shield and seeing Wondo break the MLS record with four goals in the pouring rain. Heath shares our belief in this club and this community, and he brings the ambition and commitment to take the Quakes forward. Thank you, San Jose.”
- Getty Images News
A history in newspapers
Freeman’s business background includes newspaper ownership. He is president and a co-founder of Alden Global Capital, an investment firm whose newspaper holdings include the Chicago Tribune, Denver Post and New York Daily News. Alden has faced criticism from journalists and unions over staffing cuts at its newspapers. It also owned the Baltimore Sun before selling it in 2024.
His sports interests include serving as managing partner of the Florida Freedom, a Professional Bull Riders team, and executive chairman of the AVP beach volleyball league. He has also supported his alma mater, Duke University, which named its soccer and lacrosse playing surface at Koskinen Stadium Freeman Field in 2025 following a multimillion-dollar gift from his family.
- Southsiders
Other teams to follow?
The purchase could kick off a wave of new ownership in MLS. The Vancouver Whitecaps are still facing an uncertain future with no new stadium deal imminent. Meanwhile, long-time Montreal owner Joey Saputo announced that he had put the club up for sale earlier this week - and refused to close the door on potential relocation for the club, which has been in the city in some form since 1992.
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