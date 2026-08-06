Some players leave in search of money. Others leave in search of a project. In the case of Mohamed Salah, the story appears to be entirely different. The Egyptian Pharaoh did not need to prove his financial worth, nor did he have to convince anyone he remains among the best players in the world. He needed something else: to reclaim his throne.

From the moment he arrived in Trabzon, this deal went beyond the bounds of a traditional transfer. The entire city came out to welcome him. Fans created an exceptional scene that is unlikely to be repeated, as if the club had not signed a footballer but received a global football icon.

Few players find this kind of appreciation at the age of thirty-four. It happened with the Liverpool legend and foremost captain of the Pharaohs.