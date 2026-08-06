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Salah and the journey to reclaim the throne: a historic scenario returns the king to the summit of Europe

FEATURES
M. Salah
Trabzonspor
Liverpool
Egypt
Türkiye
England

A deal that reveals other aspects

Some players leave in search of money. Others leave in search of a project. In the case of Mohamed Salah, the story appears to be entirely different. The Egyptian Pharaoh did not need to prove his financial worth, nor did he have to convince anyone he remains among the best players in the world. He needed something else: to reclaim his throne.

From the moment he arrived in Trabzon, this deal went beyond the bounds of a traditional transfer. The entire city came out to welcome him. Fans created an exceptional scene that is unlikely to be repeated, as if the club had not signed a footballer but received a global football icon.

Few players find this kind of appreciation at the age of thirty-four. It happened with the Liverpool legend and foremost captain of the Pharaohs.

  • FBL-TUR-SUPERLIG-TRABZONSPORAFP

    More than just a financial offer

    Money played its part, of course. The enormous contract and the huge marketing returns are hard to ignore. But reducing the deal to finances alone does the truth a disservice.

    Read also. He does not possess a magic wand: why did Al-Ahly move to sign Posecki?

    Salah and his agent recognised that this stage of his career demanded a different environment, a place that hands him absolute confidence and reintroduces him as a leading star, far from the daily pressures he endured over recent months at Liverpool.

    Every negative result last season became another chance to attack him. Yet only a few months earlier he had been the best player in the English top flight and one of the biggest reasons Liverpool lifted the Premier League title.


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  • FBL-ENG-PR-BOURNEMOUTH-LIVERPOOLAFP

    The fall of the king, not the end of the legend

    Talk of Mohamed Salah being finished as a footballer is unconvincing. What happened in his last season with Liverpool was not a technical collapse. It was the natural consequence of an environment in which the player lost the support he had grown accustomed to.

    From a hero carrying the team on his shoulders to a player many blamed for every stumble, the picture changed fast.

    Media and public pressure mounted, and the performances began to decline. Not because the quality had vanished, but because the circumstances no longer helped it to emerge.

    That is why I believe Salah has not lost his talent. He has lost the space that lets that talent shine.

  • Why did he choose Trabzon?

    Salah could have picked destinations that looked more glamorous on paper, in Italy or England, perhaps even bigger clubs within Turkey. He chose the place that gives him what he actually needs.

    At Trabzon, he will be the undisputed number one star. He will enjoy a fanbase that sees in him a historic project for the club, not merely a new signing.

    The move also spares him the harsh pressures that come with competing at the highest levels of European football, without stripping away the spirit of challenge or competition.

    Factor in the substantial financial offer and it becomes easy to understand why Salah is convinced. Every condition has been met.

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  • FBL-TUR-SUPERLIG-TRABZONSPORAFP

    A journey to reclaim the throne

    This move need not mark the end of Mohamed Salah's career. It could open a new chapter instead. Regain his level and his self-confidence, and a return to one of Europe's top-tier clubs would surprise nobody, even if only for a single season.

    What Salah is doing today, then, looks less like a flight from the summit than a clever attempt to find his way back to it. Kings stumble at times. They never lose their ability to return.

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